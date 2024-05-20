Anthony Bowens Doesn’t Think The Acclaimed’s Feud With The Gunns Is Over

Anthony Bowens doesn’t believe The Acclaimed rivalry with The Gunns is over, and may never be. The Gunns have feuded with The Acclaimed on and off for years now in AEW, with the most recent salvo coming when The Gunns and Jay White defeated The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn to win the AEW World Trios Championship. Bowens appeared on The Mark Hoke Pro Wrestling Show on 101.5 FM KDAWN Studios and during the conversation, he was asked if the feud between the two was at an end.

“I mean, they just betrayed us again before and took our titles away,” Bowens pointed out (per Fightful). “So I think it’s kind of like that Batman/Joker vibe where we’re just gonna have to fight forever [laughs].”

There is no match between the two teams set in the immediate future; Bowens most recently Brian Cage on the Saturday’s AEW Rampage.