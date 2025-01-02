Anthony Bowens & Max Caster Argue In Post-AEW Dynamite Video

The Acclaimed got into an argument following their tag match gone wrong on this week’s AEW Dynamite. As noted, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster lost to Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin on the show after Bowens dropped off the apron following an argument, leaving Caster to take the pinfall loss.

In a post-show AEW digital exclusive, Bowens was asked about what happened and he said to ask Caster. Caster went on to say that he was the victim of a “cowardly attack” by Benjamin and Lashley, and called himself the best wrestler alive again. Bowens said Caster got what he deserved and that Caster’s actions have been angering him for months and Billy Gunn didn’t even want to show up anymore. Caster said “F**k Billy”: and that he was the leader of the Acclaimed, after which Bowens said that he hadn’t punched Caster in the face only because Gunn asked him not to before walking off.