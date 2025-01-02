Anthony Bowens Walks Out Of Match On AEW Dynamite, Lets Hurt Syndicate Destroy Max Caster

Anthony Bowens has had enough with Max Caster, walking out on him during their match with The Hurt Syndicate on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s Fight For the Fallen episode saw The Acclaimed, who have been dealing with tension between each other, take on Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

During the match, the two got into an argument after Caster tagged himself in. Caster got in trouble as Shelton Benjamin took over on him and Bowens dropped to the floor to watch as Benjamin and Lashley destroyed Caster. Lashley got the win with the Hurt Lock.