wrestling / News
Anthony Bowens Walks Out Of Match On AEW Dynamite, Lets Hurt Syndicate Destroy Max Caster
Anthony Bowens has had enough with Max Caster, walking out on him during their match with The Hurt Syndicate on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s Fight For the Fallen episode saw The Acclaimed, who have been dealing with tension between each other, take on Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.
During the match, the two got into an argument after Caster tagged himself in. Caster got in trouble as Shelton Benjamin took over on him and Bowens dropped to the floor to watch as Benjamin and Lashley destroyed Caster. Lashley got the win with the Hurt Lock.
Are The Acclaimed okay?
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork & @StreamOnMax@fightbobby | @Sheltyb803 | @The305MVP | @PlatinumMax | @Bowens_Official pic.twitter.com/UUo6zJdxDr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 2, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Says He Was Shocked To Hear Seth Rollins Call AEW ‘The Competition’ on WWE RAW
- Jake Atlas Explains Why Triple H Telling Him His Sexuality Didn’t Matter in WWE Bothered Him
- Tommy Dreamer Predicts CM Punk & The Rock’s WWE Futures In 2025
- Dave Meltzer Backs Up Rumors About Plans For Several WWE Stars at Wrestlemania 41 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)