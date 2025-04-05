Saraya Recalls a Fight That Never Made It To Air on Total Divas

– During a recent interview with the Lightweights Podcast, former WWE Superstar Saraya revelaed there was a violent fight that was filmed during her time on Total Divas that never made it to air. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Saraya on a fight that took place on Fandango’s house: “We were at Fandango’s house party and this girl came over and she was just drunk and she was just trying to make everything about her, she was just one of those people. Anyway, she calls Natty the n-bomb, and I was like, ‘what the f**k,’ and then she starts talking a bunch of s**t to her … I had like a snapback on and she just smacks the back of it and knocks it off and I got so mad, and then I just head-butted her and I’m on the floor just f***ing going off on her.”

On what ended up happening: “Then I’m dragging this girl and I’m like f***ing shoving her face in the carpet, like she pissed, like she’s a dog, it’s just like, ‘you stupid b***h, like how dare you f***ing talk to us like that … we could not put that on air.” Saraya said on the “Lightweights Podcast.”

Saraya recently confirmed her AEW exit, and she’s currently a free agent. Saraya’s new memoir, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives, is now available wherever books are sold.