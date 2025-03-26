– As previously reported, former AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya confirmed her exit from the company this week. While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Saraya discussed her exit from the promotion and her relationship with CEO Tony Khan. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Saraya on her goals in AEW and why she left: “When it came into AEW, the thing that I wanted to do was just to…help build stuff. I didn’t want to be the top dog or the face or anything. That wasn’t my…that’s not what I wanted. What I wanted to do was put girls over, if that helped them in any way. That’s all I wanted to do. And I feel like I was coming to the end of that. There wasn’t very much left I could do. I don’t think there was a place for me anymore in there.”

On how supportive Tony Khan was to her: “He was really great. He was like…he’s been so supportive since I asked for time off in November. I’ve been gone for a minute. And I was just like ‘Well, there’s really no place for me anymore.’ So yeah, we came to that decision, and I’m happy about it. And he wished me luck and everything, and the door is always open. But yeah, it’s nice to just…it’s scary, but I’m taking…I’m exploring everything else outside of wrestling.”

Saraya’s new memoir, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives, is now available wherever books are sold.