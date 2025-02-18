Anthony Bowens, TJP & More Recall Worst Rings They’ve Ever Worked In

Bad rings were the one of the big topics of the weekend, and a number of wrestling stars have shared stories of the worst rings they’ve ever worked in. As noted, a rumor about AEW borrowing a ring for Grand Slam Australia was quashed on Sunday and Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp asked for stories of the worst rings talent ever worked in.

You can see a selection of the stories collected by Fightful below:

Back in 2013 there was a ring in Pennsylvania that had padding made up of a few rugs with stop signs/other random flat metal things to fill the gaps. My ankle almost broke on a suplex because the ring was so hard. — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) February 18, 2025

Brother, this sucked. Mania weekend ‘22 in Dallas pic.twitter.com/55OBZvfaLQ — Hunter Raynor (@HunterRaynor93) February 18, 2025

I reffed in a ring that was literally made of wood. Not just the boards underneath… — Rob Page (@_rob_page) February 18, 2025

1st match was in a boxing ring in the back of a flea market. It was stiff, man. lol https://t.co/8dE6pekVxa — Caleb Williams Can’t Fight (@RayKushington) February 18, 2025

Back in 2015, I broke my shoulder in this piece of garbage ring it was the worst I’ve ever been in. It was bowed in and had no give to it. I did a simple roll and broke my shoulder on an exposed beam.

Not one person took a bump on the entire show https://t.co/4ya8TtJLub pic.twitter.com/7OyEMNHRD8 — GRIM: Leader of BELT FEDERATION (@GrimsToyShow) February 18, 2025

Worst ring I have ever been in.. Rudy Boy Gonzales's ring Royal Rumble 2017 EVOLVE Weekend in San Antonio. Lost 2 of the 3 ropes the first night.. 1st rope break cost Peter Kazza his career. He never wrestled after that match. 2nd rope break which was the middle rope.. broke… — Referee Brandon Tolle (@RefBrandonTolle) February 18, 2025

I worked in a ring that used thin carpet padding & the boards were warped so they would slide and or creating holes in the ring A stained & smelly canvas covered the monstrosity & the ropes couldn’t be fully tightened so you had to swap them around w least risky on top

Indys 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Kevin Apollo #Ironshogun #TheDadTitan #Colosseum (@WarDogApollo) February 18, 2025