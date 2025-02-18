wrestling / News
Anthony Bowens, TJP & More Recall Worst Rings They’ve Ever Worked In
Bad rings were the one of the big topics of the weekend, and a number of wrestling stars have shared stories of the worst rings they’ve ever worked in. As noted, a rumor about AEW borrowing a ring for Grand Slam Australia was quashed on Sunday and Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp asked for stories of the worst rings talent ever worked in.
You can see a selection of the stories collected by Fightful below:
Back in 2013 there was a ring in Pennsylvania that had padding made up of a few rugs with stop signs/other random flat metal things to fill the gaps. My ankle almost broke on a suplex because the ring was so hard.
— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) February 18, 2025
Close the thread. pic.twitter.com/H4vU8wSIR3
— Aswang TJP (@MegaTJP) February 18, 2025
Brother, this sucked.
Mania weekend ‘22 in Dallas pic.twitter.com/55OBZvfaLQ
— Hunter Raynor (@HunterRaynor93) February 18, 2025
I reffed in a ring that was literally made of wood. Not just the boards underneath…
— Rob Page (@_rob_page) February 18, 2025
1st match was in a boxing ring in the back of a flea market. It was stiff, man. lol https://t.co/8dE6pekVxa
— Caleb Williams Can’t Fight (@RayKushington) February 18, 2025
Back in 2015, I broke my shoulder in this piece of garbage ring it was the worst I’ve ever been in. It was bowed in and had no give to it. I did a simple roll and broke my shoulder on an exposed beam.
Not one person took a bump on the entire show https://t.co/4ya8TtJLub pic.twitter.com/7OyEMNHRD8
— GRIM: Leader of BELT FEDERATION (@GrimsToyShow) February 18, 2025
Worst ring I have ever been in.. Rudy Boy Gonzales's ring Royal Rumble 2017 EVOLVE Weekend in San Antonio. Lost 2 of the 3 ropes the first night.. 1st rope break cost Peter Kazza his career. He never wrestled after that match. 2nd rope break which was the middle rope.. broke…
— Referee Brandon Tolle (@RefBrandonTolle) February 18, 2025
I worked in a ring that used thin carpet padding & the boards were warped so they would slide and or creating holes in the ring
A stained & smelly canvas covered the monstrosity & the ropes couldn’t be fully tightened so you had to swap them around w least risky on top
Indys 🤷🏾♂️
— Kevin Apollo #Ironshogun #TheDadTitan #Colosseum (@WarDogApollo) February 18, 2025
My first two years of training were done in a boxing ring and wow that was rough.
Any 6 sided ring is a tough bump.
Mostly any ring in Mexico.
Now that I think about it, I complain a lot….. maybe it’s me…..
— Jigsaw (@JigsawWRESTLING) February 18, 2025