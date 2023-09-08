Anthony Bowens Wants To Be AEW’s First Gay World Champion

Anthony Bowens has a goal set to be AEW’s first gay World Champion. Bowens has been open about his sexuality, and it has been referenced on AEW TV to positive response to the crowd. He recently spoke with Out Magazine, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On his World Title aspirations: “As much as I hope The Acclaimed, the tag team I’m a part of, stays forever, I would love to become AEW’s first gay World Champion. I got the Tag Team titles checked off the list, but there hasn’t been a gay World Champion. I would also like to be a Grand Slam champion, too, which is where you win every title once.”

On how gay people are presented in wrestling storylines: “Thankfully we don’t have to exist anymore being stereotypes or being the fodder in the story. We’re presented as credible athletes and champions like myself or [Nyla Rose]. Wrestling has come a long way with the presentation of queer athletes, which is why I’m particularly happy I’m signed to [All Elite Wrestling]. Tony Khan and the company allow us to be us and whatever that may be, whether it’s Sonny Kiss, who is genderfluid, or Nyla Rose, or myself who now has straight people scissoring each other (laughs). I don’t ever have to worry about upper management trying to change me or direct me to be a certain way. Hopefully, wrestling continues to move in that direction. The independent circuit is doing great because now, there are so many LGBTQ+ wrestlers. It’s come a very long way and I’m excited to see where it continues to go.”