wrestling / News
Anthony Henry Says CM Punk Was Nice To Him, Hasn’t Experienced Any Negativity In AEW
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Anthony Henry spoke about his interaction with CM Punk in AEW and the backstage vibe of the company in general. Henry works as a enhancement talent for the company and usually teams with JD Drake as the Workhorsemen. Here are highlights:
On his interactions with CM Punk: “I have talked to Punk a couple of times. He was very nice to me. Actually, when I came in, he introduced himself to me. Which – very nice. That’s a rare thing that usually doesn’t happen. But he just walked up to me like, ‘Hi, I’m Phil.”
On the backstage vibe in AEW: “I haven’t experienced any of that [negativity]. I will say the vibe for me has always been very positive. I never even knew anything was going on at all.”
On AEW compared to WWE: “Like night and day. I did feel like the pressure and people watching you, and judging you and looking for you to mess up almost [in WWE]. And at AEW, it just never seemed that way. It just seemed like everybody’s very supportive and just wants everybody to do well.”
