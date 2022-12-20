Apollo Crews Discusses Cristiano Ronaldo Possibly Trying WWE

– During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, WWE NXT Superstar Apollo Crews discussed soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo potentially trying to work in WWE. Below are some highlights:

Apollo Crews on how he thinks Ronaldo would do in WWE: “Honestly, with that mentality to be a top athlete in the world on that level, I think just on the mentality alone he would’ve done okay. When you start the physical part, that’s a different story though, for most people. But again, [he’s] a world-class athlete so I wouldn’t put it past him.”

His thoughts on Ronaldo: “It’s crazy, it’s not the way you wanna see a player, ’cause he’s 37, 38? I’ll say with confidence, I don’t think there’s gonna be any reviving of the career. He’s not gonna go to Saudi Arabia for two years and all of a sudden have a reviving of the career to come back. It’s tough to see that, the way it’s going. One of the things you don’t wanna see with such a player of high calibre. But it is what it is. As long as he gets to play the game, I guess it’s good. So, it’s unfortunate.”