Apollo Crews Says His Dream Match Is Against Roman Reigns

In an interview with Dayton 24/7 Now, Apollo Crews revealed that his current dream match in WWE is against Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Here are highlights:

On his dream match: “It’d have to be me and Roman Reigns. It’d have to be that one. Whoever he’s in there with, he elevates and brings to the next level.”

On wanting to be a champion: “Having gold for me, it’s definitely something I look forward to. You get a taste of it and you want more and more.”

On Black wrestlers who paved the way for him: “For me personally, I’m not sure what I’d be doing if I wasn’t doing this. The fact we have so many young talented Black athletes, and I’m part of that is huge. It’s awesome for me.”