Apollo Crews Teases A Possible Stable With Commander Azeez

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Apollo Crews spoke about the possibility of forming a stable in WWE along with Commander Azeez. The former Intercontinental and United States Champion hasn’t been very active on WWE TV since moving to the RAW brand last year and was not included in this year’s Royal Rumble. Here are highlights:

On working with Azeez: “It’s been good. It’s nice to see him grow because he was thrown into a situation where a lot of people could have sank. He’s doing very well and he’s growing, and I love seeing it. He’s also helped me, sometimes we get complacent, a lot of times we get complacent, so he’s helped me leave that comfort zone again and challenged me to do new things, so it’s great.”

On working in a tag team: “It’s fun, so I never got to do them a lot with Titus. We did some stuff with Titus Worldwide, but not on the level that we are doing now, so it’s fun. It’s nice to try new things, and it’s different but a good different.”

On a possible stable with Azeez: “And that’s the thing, there’s still time for that though, who’s to say that can’t happen. If I can add someone, I am going to the women’s side and I’d have to go with either Bianca or Sasha. Imagine one of those two, imagine that. And then, I might have to steal the old Hurt Business members, Shelton and Ceddy. When you talk about talent, those two, it doesn’t get any better than that.”