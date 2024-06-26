wrestling / News
Apollo Crews Warns Legado del Fantasma Following Last Night’s WWE NXT
After their altercation on last night’s episode of WWE NXT on USA, Apollo Crews sent a warning to Legado del Fantasma.
He said: “Retribution? Have you been watching the last few weeks? They cost me the match against Andrade, they cost me the match against Santos in Glasgow. Last week, they eliminated me from the battle royal to go on to be the number one contender for the NXT Title, and they attacked me backstage. I say this is just a tiny little bit of retribution, wouldn’t you say? I told you guys, I’m not the one to mess with. You want to keep costing me opportunities? Well trust me, I’ll make it so that you always have to look over your shoulder.”
EXCLUSIVE: After getting some payback tonight, @WWEApollo lets Legado Del Fantasma know that he's not to be messed with. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/nFEkA0ynsI
— WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jordynne Grace On Why She Turned Down Offers To Sign With WWE
- Rey Mysterio Addresses How Much Longer He Wants to Wrestle, Not Immediately Jumping to WWE After WCW Folded
- Eric Bischoff Defends WWE Clash At The Castle Main Event Finish
- Ted DiBiase Explains His Beef With Today’s Wrestling Lacking Believability