Apollo Crews Warns Legado del Fantasma Following Last Night’s WWE NXT

After their altercation on last night’s episode of WWE NXT on USA, Apollo Crews sent a warning to Legado del Fantasma.

He said: “Retribution? Have you been watching the last few weeks? They cost me the match against Andrade, they cost me the match against Santos in Glasgow. Last week, they eliminated me from the battle royal to go on to be the number one contender for the NXT Title, and they attacked me backstage. I say this is just a tiny little bit of retribution, wouldn’t you say? I told you guys, I’m not the one to mess with. You want to keep costing me opportunities? Well trust me, I’ll make it so that you always have to look over your shoulder.”