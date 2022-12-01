wrestling / News
Aramis Added to PWG Battle of Los Angeles
December 1, 2022 | Posted by
Aramis is the latest name to join the 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Tuesday that Gresham will be part of the tournament, joining a field that includes Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, and Jonathan Gresham.
PWG Battle of Los Angeles takes place on January 7th and 8th.
Aramis is the eighth entrant in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 1, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Mike Chioda on Shawn Michaels’ Infamous Overselling at WWE SummerSlam 2005
- Wrestling Agent Barry Bloom on Negotiating Scott Hall’s Landmark WCW Contract
- Mick Foley Reveals Why He Stopped Staying With Fans, Couch Surfing As WWE Champion
- Unique Match Type Reportedly Pitched For WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)