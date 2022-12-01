Aramis Added to PWG Battle of Los Angeles

Aramis is the latest name to join the 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Tuesday that Gresham will be part of the tournament, joining a field that includes Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, and Jonathan Gresham.

PWG Battle of Los Angeles takes place on January 7th and 8th.