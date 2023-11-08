UPDATED: Arez Asks MLW For His Release In Public Statement, MLW Says Arez and Aramis Were Released In May

UPDATE: In a post on Twitter, MLW responded to Arez’s request for a release from the company. They noted that Arez and Aramis were released in May, but AAA did not inform them.

“MLW notified AAA in May that both Arez and Aramis were released from the MLW contracts as AAA is a co-signee on both contracts. AAA confirmed they would relay this to talent at that time. Evidently they did not. We wish Aramis and Arez the best with the future.”

Original: In a post on Twitter, Arez posted a public statement asking MLW for his release and detailed his issues with the company. He noted that he asked for a release six months ago, but it was denied. He also noted that he hasn’t wrestled for MLW in eighteen months but is still under contract. He said he was never given a Spanish version of the contract he signed in 2021, and didn’t even have a US work visa when they signed him. He joins a growing group of talent looking to leave MLW, including Alex Hammerstone, Lance Anoa’i and Juicy Finau. Of that group, Hammerstone has still not been granted a release.

The statement reads: “To the General Public:

I find myself forced to address the following situation publicly, with the hopes that a resolution can finally be found. I join the recent wave of fellow professional wrestlers that just like me, have requested their release from Major League Wrestling “MLW”) and its President and Owner, Court Bauer. Firstly, I would like to very sincerely thank Mr. Bauer for his interest in my career more than 2 years ago when he invited me to join MLW. In Spring of 2021, AAA presented me an offer on behalf of MLW to join their roster for 3 years. Although I did not understand the contract, as it was never presented to me in Spanish and I am not an English speaker, and even though I did not have a work visa at the time of signing that would even allow me to accept a job offer in the USA, I told AAA that I was very interested and I signed said contract.

The salary I was offered contractually was considerably below my indie rate, but I accepted it as I hope to see my career grow by being a part of MLW. The reality is that MLW has not offered me any matches in over 18 months, and I see no interest whatsoever in offering me any work. With this situation and knowing how much work it has cost me to survive based on my income as an independent wrestler, I respectfully requested my release to Mr. Bauer more than 6 months ago, which he refused. MLW has refused to cancel my contract in writing, even though I don’t even believe it has any legal weight as I was ineligible for work in the US at the time of signing and a Spanish translation was never presented to me. If I had the resources and team to challenge this in court, I’m sure the outcome would be favorable, but since I do not have these resources, I’m forced to air this problem publicly since my family’s well-

being is what is at stake. Reading the multiple reports about the recent wave of MLW talent similarly requesting their releases, I find myself obligated to join these voices and find a resolution to what I believe is an unfortunate situation for all parties.

I hope my fans and fans of Lucha Libre in general understand and can support me and any other wrestler caught in a similar situation of being tied to a company that has no interest in giving them work. I hereby request once more to Mr. Court Bauer my full release in writing from MLW.

Sincerely,

Arez”