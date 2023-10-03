Ariane Andrew On Tyrus’ Retirement, Says It’s Hard For People To Walk Away From Wrestling

Ariane Andrew recently shared her thoughts on Tyrus’ retirement from the ring. Tyrus retired after losing the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship to EC3 at NWA 75 and Andrew, who worked with Tyrus in WWE alongside Trinity in the Funkadactyls, was asked about his retirement by WrestlingNews.co.

“Yeah, I feel like that’s a touchy conversation in general with things that have been going around with Tyrus lately,” she said (per Fightful). “I’m not quite sure how old he is, but I know it’s been some time since we were doing the Funkadactyls and the Funkasaurus thing. I feel like there comes a time, especially — don’t get me wrong. I feel like in the wrestling community, they say stuck in time, it’s like you can never progress. I’ll be in my grave and they’ll be like, ‘Hey girl, when are you returning to the ring?’ It’s like, I am no longer on this earth anymore.”

She continued, “I do think there comes a time when it’s time to hang up the boots. I feel like he’s doing really good with what he’s doing with Fox, but I always say never say never because people who you think retire, always end up somehow, some form, some fashion, back in the ring, you know? Even if they’re like 90, it’s like, I’m back. It always comes back full circle. History is always repeating itself so even when people say I’m retired, I’m like, are you really? It’s something about wrestling, I think people get so caught up with who a character is, the fame, being in front of millions of people through social media and television, having that glory and you’re doing what you love? I think it’s really hard for a lot of people to just completely walk away from it because if you think about any athlete, any entertainer, any actress, any of these people. Even when they retire, they say they feel this emptiness because it’s like that’s what your life is and that’s what you feed off and that’s what gets you up in the morning and there is something about that dopamine when you’re out in front of a huge crowd that is cheering or booing or whatever, it’s like a high. So I think it’s very hard a lot of times for people to walk away completely. Even if he’s not wrestling, in some form or fashion I feel like he’ll end up doing something in that world.”