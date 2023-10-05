Ariane Andrew On a Potential WWE Return, Wants To Do Something With Trinity

Ariane Andrew is regularly asked about a potential WWE return, and she’s not certain about that at the moment. The former Cameron spoke with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co for a new interview and weighed in on a potential return to the company and more. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On a potential WWE return: “One thing I will say is when people always ask, it’s always so specific. ‘Are you returning back to WWE?’ Where it’s like — why does it have to be just one place? There’s opportunity in other places, you know what I mean? I’m doing my own thing right now, and let’s just see what happens.”

On wanting to do something with Trinity: “I am hoping, especially now with me venturing out and doing my own thing and creating my own promotion and stuff like that. I feel like we’re now in a place where we can kind of walk to the beat of our own drum with doing things how we want to do it, I feel like there’s an opportunity there.”