Ariane Andrew Praises Trinity’s Impact Run, Says the Sky’s the Limit For Her

Ariane Andrew is happy to see Trinity find success in Impact Wrestling, noting that the sky is the limit for her right now. Andrew was Trinity’s tag team partner during their respective WWE runs, and she talked about Trinity in a new interview with WrestlingNews.co’s Steve Fall. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On Trinity’s Impact run so far: “I just spoke to her a few days ago. That’s always gonna be my sister from another mister, I always say that. We have so much history, but you know what, I am just so proud of her right now. I feel like, you know, she’s been waiting for this moment for so long and I just appreciate that I feel like she’s going to be able to do exactly how she wants to do it in her way. It sucks because I feel like some people get opportunities where you’re just like, dang that happened so quick, but I do think that — what I’m learning in life is that everything happens for a reason. Sometimes someone’s success or the moment they’re waiting for takes twenty years, for someone [else] it takes a year and I feel like we all get so stuck in that comparison where it can seem like, damn, when am I gonna ever get my own opportunity because I’m busting my ass, over here doing all these things, but like, where is the payoff.”

On being excited for Trinity: “I’m excited, I know in a million years maybe she didn’t think that would be the path or maybe she thought it would be WWE, but what I’m learning is when you walk away from something and you make yourself like where people are listening and seeing, after that people will want to be like, ‘Hey…so!’ What I’m proud of is that she’s going out creating her name on her own terms and you never know, the sky is the limit. Maybe she sticks to that, who knows. I feel like the sky has no limits for her.”