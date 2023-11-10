Ariane Andrew Is Proud of Trinity For Her Success in Impact Wrestling

In an interview with PWMania, Ariane Andrew spoke about the success of her former tag team partner Trinity, who is Knockouts champion in Impact Wrestling. Here are highlights:

On wrestling Sonny Kiss: “Initially, I didn’t announce that I was wrestling. I wanted to keep it a surprise. When I reached out to Sonny, when I decided to get back into the ring I really could not think of anyone better. Respectfully, it’s one of those moments that I always wanted to wrestle Sonny, and now having my promotion, it’s the whole reason I’m essentially doing this. Because girl, you get to do what you want to do. You get to walk to the beat of your drum. Just working with Sonny was so awesome because a big thing that’s been missing is with you, you’re so capable of doing stuff like I see how you (Sonny) work in the ring, you’re so athletic. It’s just about having that comfortability with someone who you trust and telling yourself you got this. Just having her pushing me and telling me I got this, it was just an absolute pleasure to work with her.”

On working with Trinity in WWE: “Back in FCW, I don’t know if people know this but we came up with a B.A.P.S. type of gimmick, like the movie B.A.P.S. It was very ratchet, and we just always kind of had this synergy together. She was already on the road and had made her debut, and everything fell together with Brodus, us, and dancing. Even though I was like wait, I’m going to be doing what? I only had three months of training if I was going to wrestle, I was going to dance, okay I was never a professional dancer, and then they told me I made ring announcer. At the time, no matter what was being thrown at me, I wasn’t ready. But in life, sink or swim. Having Trin as my partner in crime, her having the dance experience and just being such a phenomenal athlete, I felt comfortable. I’m older than her, but I always feel like she’s my bigger sister. Working with Trin was a great experience, and I felt so at ease when we made our debut, working with someone who is just a sweet, genuine, and amazing person.”

On Trinity’s success in Impact: “It’s so amazing. I’ve said this before, but timing is everything. It’s just so great to see her flourishing, rocking to the beat of her drum, and finally getting that opportunity I think everyone’s been waiting for. So, to see her doing that I’m so freaking proud of her. It feels like a very proud moment for me, just knowing her journey, and knowing how long it took. At the end of the day, timing is everything and sometimes we want things at the time we want them, but it’s not meant for us to have it yet. Now seeing her get her moment, this is the time.”

On if she might reunite with her: “I definitely would love to see us team up again, but I’d love to see us go at it. Just because of our personalities and just the history that we have. So, you know, again timing is everything, so never say never. In a million years, I never thought I’d create PTW, and who would have ever thought she’d be over at IMPACT, you know?”