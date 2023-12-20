Ariane Andrew Recalls Her WWE Royal Rumble Return in 2022

– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, former WWE talent Ariane Andrew (aka Cameron) discussed her WWE return at the 2022 Royal Rumble event. She entered No. 13 in the women’s Rumble match. Below are some highlights:

Ariane Andrew on being called for her Royal Rumble return: “John Cone called me, who used to be a referee for WWE. I remember seeing his name and I was like, okay. It’s like that moment of like, oh, I’m nervous because I’m not quite sure what this means, but I knew the Rumble was coming close. He was like, “It’s not finalized. We’re still working out details. Is this something that you’d be interested in?’ I was like, ‘Absolutely.’ It was one of those moments of like, most people don’t get that call back, and even though I know I felt like I had left on good terms and that type of situation, even after I sent an email after I got released, and I remember, you know, Triple H saying, like, ‘The door is always open. You go and train and do whatever you need to go do. The door’s open’, but you know, life happens and you just never know how things transpire. So to have that call and be like, ‘Are you down a comeback’, was pretty freakin awesome.”

On a potential Royal Rumble 2024 appearance: “The door is always open. It’s very difficult to say though because right now I’m very focused on PTW. As of now, our next show is February 8th and it’s a lot of work. It’s a lot of work running a whole damn company especially in the caliber of sports entertainment. If the opportunity is there though, my phone’s available for the call.”

On joining Tough Enough: “Initially I did a Diva Search, so that’s what it was at the time. I submitted myself on LA Casting. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is amazing.’ I had an opportunity to then start at that time at FCW which is now an NXT. Long story short, things changed. I got put on Tough Enough, so without going too detailed, that’s how it happened, and then there I was on Tough Enough.”