Ariane Andrew On If A Total Divas Revival Could Work

In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo (via Wrestling Inc), Ariane Andrew spoke about a possible revival of Total Divas and if she thinks it could work today. The original Total Divas ran from 2013 to 2019 on E!.

She said: “Absolutely. If you kind of look at the caliber of talent where ‘NXT’ and where WWE is at now, I definitely feel like they’re bringing a lot more people who have a following or was like, a gymnast or who already had a name who are now entering this world. So I could definitely see a reboot … You can do a reboot with them, but why not do a reboot with the OGs? Where we’re at now. It could still be a part of the WWE umbrella. I feel like we could kick it off with like, a reunion and then even if it’s a one-off with the OGs and people, and now put it back to how it started with the current talent and bringing in old talent. It could be a thing. Manifesting. Putting it out there.“