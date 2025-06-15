Arianna Grace Reveals Against All Odds Was Her Last TNA Appearance For Now

During an appearance in Indi Hartwell’s vlog (via Fightful), Arianna Grace announced that Against All Odds earlier this month will be her last TNA appearance for now. Grace served as a special liason from NXT and was working with her father, Santino Marella, on TNA programming.

When asked if she was sad about her time in TNA ending, she said: “I would bawl right now, but it would ruin my makeup. I’m trying to keep it together.“