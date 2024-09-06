Arianna Grace Revealed As TNA & NXT Liaison On Impact

Arianna Grace has a new role, announcing herself as the liaison between NXT and TNA on this week’s Impact. Grace came out ahead of Jordynne Grace’s open challenge for the TNA Knockouts Championship and announced that she has been appointed the liaison between the companies to ensure things run smoothly.

Grace then announced that Karmen Petrovic of NXT was answering Grace’s challenge. Grace was ultimately victorious and retained her title.

Grace is the daughter of TNA General Manager Santino Marella, though the relationship has not been acknowledged on camera to date. Grace will defend her title in an open challenge on next week’s episode of WWE NXT.