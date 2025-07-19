wrestling / News

Arianna Grace vs. Haley J Set For Reality of Wrestling Event Next Week

July 18, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Reality of Wrestling Image Credit: ROW

NXT’s Arianna Grace is set to wrestle for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion, where she will face ‘HollyHood’ Haley J. The match goes down a week from Saturday, July 26. It happens in Texas City, Texas.

