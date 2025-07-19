Arianna Grace vs. Haley J Set For Reality of Wrestling Event Next Week

NXT’s Arianna Grace is set to wrestle for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion, where she will face ‘HollyHood’ Haley J. The match goes down a week from Saturday, July 26. It happens in Texas City, Texas.

