– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace discussed bonding with Chelsea Green during her recent NXT appearances. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Arianna Grace on bonding with Chelsea Green: “She was so kind. She’s also a fellow Canadian and [maybe] Canadian girls in general might be nicer than American girls. Might not be true but so far in my experience is, yes, it is true.”

On wanting to work with Green in the future: “I would absolutely love to work with her. She’s stylish, she’s funny, she’s sympathetic. Someone that you can bond with and really share your emotions with is hard to come by. It felt like a true sisterhood [right away so] if we were to nourish that friendship, I’m sure that anything would be possible for us to achieve.”