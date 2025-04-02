Stephanie Vaquer Vacates Women’s North American Title On WWE NXT

Stephanie Vaquer has given up the NXT Women’s North American Title, with the new champion to be crowned at Stand & Deliver. Tuesday’s show started with Vaquer coming to the ring where Ava said that she and Vaquer had agreed that she would relinquish the North American Championship by virtue of her being NXT Women’s Champion.

Ava said that the new champion will be determined in a six-woman ladder match at NXT Stand & Deliver, with qualifying matches starting tonight.

Vaquer’s title reign ends at 46 days. She won the title from Fallon Henley at Vengeance Day.

