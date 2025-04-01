On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about criticism of the nail spot involving Jon Moxley during his AEW World Heavyweight Title match with Cope. You can check out some highlights below:

On Jim Cornette and Eric Bischoff being critical of AEW: “I’m not in the middle of it. Look, everybody has kind of a lens on life, on their — I learned this in recovery too, in their totality of life experiences. And we obviously are in the age of instantaneous information, exchange of information. And so when I have seen a Lawler, a Dundee, a Dutch Mantell, a Jerry Jarrett have opened discussions on philosophical stuff about professional wrestling. And there at times, they were complete — I mean, my dad likes small card five to seven matches. Lawler, like nine to 10 to 11. I mean, that that’s doubling the card, doubling a lot of things. And so that was a philosophical difference.

“I think, at the end of the day, whether you know EB or JC — again, they don’t work for the company. They run their own businesses, so they gotta do what’s best for their business. So you almost have to take that from their set point, in that at the end of the day — and Conrad, I’ve known this before. But you’re the one who really has nurtured me in a way that, ‘Hey man, everybody has an opinion.’ And I go back to Wade Keller, Jason Powell, Dave Meltzer, those folks that would report on different scenarios, if you will. And having the understanding, I’m like, ‘Dude, they’re not even there. That’s not their fault.’ And their job is to go make money, so they need to write or post or do whatever they feel is best for their audience. So obviously, Jim and Eric have an audience that they have cultivated, and they’re saying and reporting or conversationally, they’re doing what they believe is best for their business. I’m not caught in the middle of it because the old serenity prayer. You can’t control what other people say or do or think. And again going back to my statement on tribalism, which I was pleasantly surprised at how much traction and how much online and in DMs, ‘Hey, I never looked at tribalism that way.’ Hey, man, as long as you’re engaging in the product that is truly, really all that matters, period.”

Jeff Jarrett on the criticism of the nail spot involving Jon Moxley: “I appreciate the, even the follow up on it. And the clarification that would be is, it is incumbent upon the producer, the promoter, the wrestler, the leadership. I mean, it’s incumbent upon the wrestling organization to figure out, ‘Is this good for the product or bad for the product?’ If it turns away more people than attracts? No doubt, that is not the attitude to have. If you don’t like it don’t watch it, because then you’ve got a problem. But if you make the decision that, ‘I am going to accept the fact that this isn’t for everybody.’ Because if you try to please everybody, you absolutely — I mean, fail miserably in business. Not just professional wrestling, you are going to piss people off, regardless of the decision you make. So it’s upon us the promotion to figure out, did this turn off more people than it turned then it turned on, then they liked it? So I say that, ‘If you don’t like it, don’t watch it,’ assuming that this is the minority speaking.”

