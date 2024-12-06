Armando Estrada Says Zilla Fatu Has ‘All The Tools’ To Succeed

Armando Estrada is a big fan of Zilla Fatu and believes he has everything he needs to make it big. The former WWE manager appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about Fatu, noting that he reconnected with the son of Umaga recently and believes he has a big future.

“He has all the tools,” Estrada said (per Wrestling Inc). “He has the size, the look, and he’s had less than 40 matches, which is crazy.”

He continued, “Just to see what he’s going to look like in two years, three years, five years, with some more Estrada seasoning, along with just continuing to get the reps in the ring.”

Estrada famously managed Umaga during their WWE run together.