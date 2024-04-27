Arn Anderson Says AJ Styles Can’t Have A Bad Match

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about his experience with Ronda Rousey, praise for AJ Styles and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On AJ Styles: “He can’t have a bad match with anybody, can he? And he goes out and he competes. And you know, he does his stuff, and he features you know, whatever the story is. He features his opponent, he features himself. He’s an all-around cowboy, he’s one of them anyway. And he could go out there every single week and give you 15 minutes on TV. And at the end of the show, you realize you got a very, very full experience just on AJ alone.”

On whether he got to work with Ronda Rousey in WWE: “Not really. When I was working with WWE as a producer, right? Yeah, not really. That was more a Fit Finlay exclusive. The ladies, especially the important stuff. But you know, I’ve given them credit before. The [meta]morphosis that the girls, the ladies, went through as far as becoming incredibly talented performers? They owe a lot of that fits the family. That would have been his division. I’ll tell you what, she married her class act of her husband. He’s a really, really nice man and a badass too.”

On why Ricky Morton shouldn’t have beaten Ric Flair in 1986 for the NWA World Title: “No, and I’ll tell you why: he didn’t need it. He was over, he didn’t need the world title to stay over. Ricky Morton is a beloved figure to this day. He goes and does some small independent shows, and is involved with some different companies and the audience remembers, and they still love the guy. And I don’t think it would have elevated him any, not one smidgen, to win that. Because he went out there and fought his ass off and took Ric to the limit. And that’s all that was expected of him and he delivered.”

