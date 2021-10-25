Arn Anderson’s ‘Glock’ Promo Sampled For JPEGMAFIA Track

JPEGMAFIA has put Arn Anderson in his new track, sampling The Enforcer’s “Glock” promo for his latest creation. The hip-hop artist, who was previously shown on AEW TV cutting a promo for Darby Allin, posted his latest song “End Credits” which samples the promo Anderson cut recently to hype Cody Rhodes up in his feud against Malakai Black.

You can check out the full track below: