Arn Anderson On What Made Jake Roberts A Special Heel, Recalls Being Pranked With the Python

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts, a funny story about the first time he met Roberts, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On what made Jake a special heel: “Well, facials, you know, [Roberts’] main thing is facials, delivery of his promo. It reeks of evil. He doesn’t go off on a wrestling promo. He takes you somewhere dark, you know, almost like a nightmare. You’re living a real nightmare when he talks. It’s just pure evil. It’s not a wrestling promo, it’s something else. And it’s in a different realm. And he has that wild look, you know, and Jake’s a tall guy. What’s he shake, 6’5″? five Cowboy boots put him up about 6’7″? He’s not a tiny guy, either. And his just — his offense is all believable. It’s all credible. He just has all those things going for him. And it’s a hell of a package.”

On first meeting Roberts with a python: “It would’ve been, well it would’ve been when I was wrestling. WWE would’ve been the first time. He was already gone [from Mid-South] before I got there. When he came back to work for WCW, there was — that was a very brief stint, wasn’t it?… Well, I hated that snake. I’m not kidding you. Matter of fact, funny story if you’re somebody else. Not funny to me. Like our second or third TV [taping], I’m back in the in the locker room and, and I’m back in — whatever you would call it. Just call it what it is, the sh**er. And I hear some voices just whispering in the background. And all of a sudden I hear something, it was like something skidding. And they had thrown that big ass 20-foot python underneath the sh**ter door, and that thing raised right up in my face. No, sir.

“In one fell swoop, I was out of that sh**ter, over the top and on the floor and out of there. Yes… And it was one of the big ones that he had, I mean… it was like — no, it was like 20 feet. It was ridiculous. It was one of those pythons. And man, I ain’t kidding you. Right out over the top. I don’t know how I even did it. Just terror, I guess. I never really got to get him back for that one. That’s probably a receipt somewhere.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The ARN Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.