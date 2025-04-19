Arn Anderson Thinks Mick Foley’s The Only Person Who Could’ve Taken Hell In A Cell Bump

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about the Hell in a Cell match between Mick Foley and The Undertaker and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the Hell in a Cell match between Mick Foley and The Undertaker: “I’ve said many times kudos to Mick Foley for what he has done with his body for the good of the business. And it’s just some of this stuff, it just is beyond me how — forget about walking away. How you don’t just be completely, totally decimated by some of the stuff he has done over the years.

“This set a new precedent. I think they hit the ceiling with this one. Both of the bumps, the one off the top of the cage. And those of us that have actually been in a ring and made our living in a ring, we know what that second one from the top of the cage through the cage to the bottom, down to the mat. That’s the one that just gave me chills, because I know how that had to feel. I fell off the apron, flat on my back on the cement, with the pad down even, that goes around the ring. And it just jars the life out of you, and that’s only about three or four feet. Can you imagine the top of the cage all the way down?”

On Foley being the only person to take the bump: “That’s one that there wouldn’t be enough [money for him to take the bump], because there’s a pretty good chance I’d be dead. Mick Foley is built, and it was in the cards for him to take that bump. I don’t know that anybody else on Earth could have escaped that, even as bummed up and beat up as he had to be the next morning. I don’t know if anybody else that would agree to that, who could take that and actually come out of it alive? He may be the only one.”

