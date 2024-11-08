Arn Anderson Thinks Miss Elizabeth Should Have Gone Into WWE Hall Of Fame With Randy Savage

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about how WWE should’ve inducted Miss Elizabeth with Randy Savage into the Hall of Fame and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On how WWE should’ve inducted Miss Elizabeth with Randy Savage into the Hall of Fame: “Well, that’s one you that that you should have agreed to disagree about whatever happened in their personal life. They should have been put in together. Because that’s how they will always be known by most fans. I just think that when you have somebody that closely knit together, and known as being an entity together, they should have went in together maybe.”

On his memories of Elizabeth: “She was a nice lady. Always was a nice lady, very friendly.”

On Hulk Hogan’s WCW feud with the Dungeon of Doom: “Well, you got to look at, what was Hogan known for? The monster killer. Well once those guys — you know, once you’d run through them then, a guy that looks like some of those guys, they were monsters. I mean, they had a couple of guys that were world-class weightlifters and all kind of just monsters that went into that group of Sullivan’s. But they were just there to be groomed and fed to Hulk. That was their job.”

