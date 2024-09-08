Arn Anderson Weighs In On Possibly Returning To WWE

Arn Anderson made a backstage appearance at WWE SummerSlam, and he spoke about a potential return to the company recently. Anderson spoke with Foundation Radio about the appearance, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On his visit to WWE at Summerslam: “They really treated Brock and I so well. Everyone was hugging my neck and I was hugging their neck back. I saw Cody first, then I saw Undertaker, then I saw Randy Orton…Everybody was smiling, everybody was happy.”

On a possible return to the company: “Never say never. Will I do anything back with them? I don’t know.”

On the WWE schedule: “When I left, it’s probably a good thing, I was probably on the verge of having a freaking stroke or a meltdown or something. It’s just so much pressure…It’s stressful doing Raw and Smackdown every week.”