Arn Anderson On Why He Thinks Luke Harper Isn’t Utilized Right By WWE

– During this past weekend’s Starrcast IV, Arn Anderson discussed why he believes Luke Harper is particularly underutilized by WWE. Per Wrestling Inc, Anderson spoke with media and explained why Harper is the guy he mentions all the time when he’s asked about how the company could be using better.

“A lot of guys wonder why I pick out Luke,” Anderson said. “Luke Harper is about 6’4″, he was about 300 lbs. and he trimmed down to I would probably say 250 lbs. His thought process before he goes to the ring, his planning, his ability to go out and whatever, if he has a lesser opponent, to be dominant, if he has an opponent of equal value, he knows how to get that guy over.”

Harper returned to WWE TV at Clash of Champions in September after having been off for several months after he publicly revealed that he’d asked for his release in April.