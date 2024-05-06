wrestling / News
Ricky Starks Clarifies Reports That AEW Medical Team Looked Him Over
Ricky Starks has been out of action since March when he had an injury scare on an episode of AEW Collision. At the time, it was reported that he was fine, but he hasn’t been seen since. PWInsider reports that Starks was in Jacksonville last week to get examined by AEW’s medical team.
In a post on Twitter, Starks clarified that he was not injured and hasn’t been.
He wrote: “Yeah, because everyone had to do their annual physical. To easy anyone’s mind, I’m not injured. Never was. Pick another narrative please.”
To ease anyone’s mind, I’m not injured. Never was. Pick another narrative pleaseeeee
— Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) May 6, 2024
