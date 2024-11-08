More Details On WWE ID Program, New Prospect Announced

A new report has some additional details around the new WWE ID program and WWE’s plans for it. As noted, WWE announced the program last week, descirbing it as a “developmental program designed to provide up-and-coming independent wrestlers a pathway to a potential career in WWE.” The WON has some new information on the program and how WWE intends to utilize it.

According to the report, WWE will try to sign independent talent from schools or otherwise that they feel have potential as early as they can. WWE would previously invite talent to tryouts and decisions were made either to offer them full-time deals and bring them to the Performance Center, or to pass on them for the time being. The new program will mean that if talent are felt to have potential, they will be signed to deals similar to the WWE NIL program for college athletes.

Talent under the program will be paid a nominal amount and the door is potentially open from there. With independent talent, the idea is that they will continue training at WWE ID-affiliated schools and working independent shows, as opposed to before when WWE did not want contracted talent to work independent shows unless they were through WWE. This would give WWE the right of first refusal if talent receives offers from other major companies like AEW, TNA or NJPW. If WWE wishes, they can then sign them to full-time deals and bring them to the PC in Florida. If talent signed under the program are not training at affiliated schools, WWE will recommend that they do so.

As noted yesterday, WWE announced the first talents under the program in Zayda Steel, Bryce Donovan, and Capuccino Jones. WWE announced an additional talent today in Jack Summit, aka Jack Cartwheel, who was scouted from GCW and who debuted in 2019.