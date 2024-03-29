Arn Anderson Recalls Randy Savage’s WCW Arrival, Missed Opportunity With Sting In 1995

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about Randy Savages’ arrival in WCW in the mid-1990s and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On WCW bringing in Randy Savage: “I don’t know if I would say he [Savage] was a Hogan guy. Gotta remember, there was no guaranteed money when they were with WWF. So when they were working their angles together, even though they had personal issues — I’m pretty sure they didn’t like each other very much. But they were dependent on their living, was depending on each other. So they were businessmen, bell-to-bell they did what they had to do. Because they wanted to get paid, and they were both making a heap of money.”

On whether he was surprised Vince McMahon thought Savage was too old to wrestle: “I think — no, not really. You know, it’s a young man’s business and every 10 years or so, you got to have a turnover with with the young guys. You just have to keep feeding the business. And I can see Vince, you know, looking at Randy. Because you know, once you’ve seen something, the same stick, same act for four or five years. Unless you’re really something over the top special — you know, people move to the younger guys, they just won’t see the evolution of the business.”

On WCW’s missed opportunity with Sting vs. Hogan program in 1994:“You could have revived him. You know, it wasn’t like he was dead. The audience just realized the company was stepping aside for a minute, we’re gonna go do this Hogan thing. See how it works out. If he can do it on his own, great. But by no means was Sting dead. He just hadn’t been in the right angles, and being pushed. What would have been wrong with Sting and stepping up to Hogan?”

