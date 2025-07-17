Arn Anderson Recalls Beating Hulk Hogan Twice On WCW Nitro

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson looked back on February 1996, a month where he defeated the legendary Hulk Hogan on back-to-back episodes of WCW Monday Nitro. You can check out some highlights below:

On doing it: “Well, it just wasn’t done in those days. And even though it took a shoe and some powder and about five of us to get it done, who cares? We had enough strength in numbers again, distractions, to get him in a position where they would buy me catching one on him. But I think the audience was in shock, because I just wasn’t positioned. If he was going to drop a fall, there was somebody that needed to be — The Giant at the very top, you know, top, top guy. And I wasn’t in that position. I was the setup guy, I guess. But I took it, certainly. It was a 1-2-3. Not many people did that to Hogan, and nobody did it two weeks in a row. That’s for sure.”

On the finish: “What was so nauseating about it is, I started to run down on the match, which brought Randy from the opposite side. And the finish to the match was Randy slid in just ahead of me. I was on my way to get DQd. But he slid in, doing the right thing. And when he slid in, stood up, referee DQ’d it.”

On if Hogan was difficult to work with during that time: “Never. Never was, nope. I wrestled him, I don’t know how many times in different combinations. Was never a business issue….. I gave him the whole match. I don’t know how you get a guy over more than what I did. I gave him the entire match. I just took enough just so that I could look like I belonged in the ring with him. It’s all I took. And then we had the finish, which was really rotten… If I didn’t get one offensive move, it’s okay. It’s Hulk Hogan. He’s at a different level than everybody else.”

