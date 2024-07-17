Arn Anderson Recalls One Of His Worst Matches Was With The Renegade

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about wrestling The Renegade, why they had a bad match, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On wrestling The Renegade in WCW: “Well yeah, I had one of the worst matches I’ve ever had in my life with him. Are you kidding me? It was — number one, when you find out that it was a stripped-down (Ultimate) Warrior that he was supposed to be. But nobody did the research, and that would be a big lawsuit if you did it because it looked too much like [Warrior]. When they did the stuff around the arms and all that, and around the boots. And they just did like a silhouette of him for just a second, you went, ‘Well, that’s Ultimate Warrior.’ But it was too close, and I think it got into the lawsuit stage. So you had to strip him down to just who he was. And he was not seasoned. He was a rookie. Basically he was — I think he was a dancer at a club somewhere. Yeah, he was a stripper. So that was his experience, and so he was a flop.”

On who is a better wrestler: Dustin or Cody Rhodes: “It’s impossible to pick that too. Because they’re different eras, different characters. Cody has done a real good job of making his life quest a big issue. And that’s the story, and we talk about it all the time. His story for the past year is to win at WrestleMania, win the championship, and do what his dad has done. That’s a story, that’s what people tune in to see.

“Dustin, we’ve already gone over the creativity that he had with Goldust, creating that character. And just being — I mean, when he and (Ricky) Steamboat were partners, they were a great team. So sorry, I can’t pick that one either. They’re toss-ups.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The ARN Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.