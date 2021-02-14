Various News: Arn Anderson’s Son and Hijo de LA Park Trademark Names

– Arn Anderson’s son, Brock Lunde, has filed a trademark for the name “Brock Anderson” for wrestling purposes. He was been training to become a wrestler and was ringside at the most recent AEW Dynamite (h/t Fightful).

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Pants; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

– Hijo de LA Park, half of the reigning MLW Tag Team Champions, has filed a trademark on his ring name (h/t Fightful).