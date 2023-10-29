Arn Anderson Knew Steve Austin Had Top Guy Status From The Beginning, Talks Paul Roma Split

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about WCW Halloween Havoc 1993, which ended his tag team run with Paul Roma. You can check out some highlights below:

On Steve Austin and Dustin Rhodes competing for the United States Title at Halloween Havoc 1993: “Yeah, you could tell. Even then both of them were going to move on to top guy status. You just know they just have it in this business. You can look at a guy and watch him wrestle three or 4 or 5 times with different opponents. And if it’s always. Better, different whatever adjectives you want to tack onto it. More creative. Whatever. You can just tell when a guy’s got it and both of them have it.”

On WCW splitting up him with Paul Roma as a tag team:“I can tell you about reliving it. They kind of got to it a lot quicker for me because I knew from day one it just was that something was wrong and, you know, it’s wrong. It’s wrong. And every Paul knew it, I knew it, it just. No one was really comfortable and it was just still, it wasn’t even a feature match. I have the day off tomorrow.”

