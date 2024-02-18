Aron Stevens Says There Would Be No Damien Mizdow Without The Miz

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet (via Fightful), Aron Stevens spoke about his Damien Mizdow run in WWE, which he said wouldn’t have worked without The Miz. Mizdow was the stunt double for the Miz, ofter mimicking his actions. The two eventually became tag team champions.

Stevens said: “I think there was no Mizdow without Miz. If I didn’t have a subject to base my satire on, I wouldn’t have had that. So that’s a testament to the timing Miz and I had. Miz and I are, you know, I say we’re friends. Like, we haven’t really talked or anything. But if we saw each other, it’d be cool. Like, there’d be what’s up, man. We came up in OVW and stuff, and out there though, we had timing about it because that’s all that was. It was Miz doing his thing and then allowing me to do my thing. Then going into it, he was very, very cool about it. Our best moments were not discussed. Truly, they weren’t, we didn’t talk about them. They happened organically.”