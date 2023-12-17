wrestling / News
Aron Stevens on How NWA Is Trying to Sell Emotion for the Fans
– While speaking to Francine during her Eyes Up Here podcast, NWA wrestler Aron Stevens (formerly Damien Sandow) discussed the type of product that NWA is trying to sell and what makes NWA different from other companies. Steven said on NWA (via WrestlingInc.com), “What we’re trying to do at NWA is present the product in a way that not only will highlight the individual but is better for the fan to be emotionally invested in. We’re selling emotion, or at least we’re trying to.”
