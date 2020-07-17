Ashley Massaro Appeared In Suicide Prevention Video Filmed Prior To Her Death

Ashley Massaro can be seen in a new music video focused on suicide prevention, which was filmed prior to her death last year. The video and song were released with the blessing of her family. In an interview with the New York Post, Brian Orlando, the person who asked Massaro to appear in the video, gave details on how it came together and how they decided to keep her in it. Orlando was host of a morning show at Long Island radio station 94.3 the Shark, where Massaro also hosted a weekly show. Here are highlights:

On nearly giving up on the song: “The idea of the song is that with music, you are never alone. A few weeks before we were set to launch the entire thing, Ashley fell victim to her battle with depression. I was crushed that I lost my friend, and the entire project just felt gross at that point. From time to time I would think about it, but it just didn’t seem right.”

On reaching out to her family to release the video: “We watched the video together. It was nothing but hugs. Lex, her daughter, got a little emotional, but there were smiles because they got to see their daughter doing something different from what she was known, which was being in a wrestling ring. Ashley’s mom told me that this was obviously something that Ashley felt very strongly about and wanted her wish seen through. The Massaro family is amazing.”

On how Massaro felt about it: “I know she loved it. I wish she could have seen the finished product, and to be corny about it, I think she can.”