Asuka Reportedly Signs New Contract with WWE
September 2, 2024 | Posted by
PWInsider (via Fightful) reports that Asuka has signed a new long-term contract with WWE. Other details of the deal were not revealed.
Asuka has been out of action for months, with her last match happening at Backlash France back in May. She later had surgery to repair a knee injury.
