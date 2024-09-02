wrestling / News

Asuka Reportedly Signs New Contract with WWE

September 2, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Asuka Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider (via Fightful) reports that Asuka has signed a new long-term contract with WWE. Other details of the deal were not revealed.

Asuka has been out of action for months, with her last match happening at Backlash France back in May. She later had surgery to repair a knee injury.

