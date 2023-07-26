wrestling / News

Athena, Trish Adora, More Set for This Week’s ROH HonorClub TV

July 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH 7-27-2023 Image Credit: ROH

– Ring of Honor has announced several new matchups for this week’s edition of ROH HonorClub TV. This week’s episode will feature the fallout from last weekend’s ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023. Here’s the announced matchups:

* Athena in action
* Trish Adora in Action
* Pure Rules Match: Josh Woods vs. Eli Isom
* Dalton Castle & The Boys (Brandon & Brent) vs. Sonny Kiss, Jeeves K & Slim J

