Athena, Trish Adora, More Set for This Week’s ROH HonorClub TV

– Ring of Honor has announced several new matchups for this week’s edition of ROH HonorClub TV. This week’s episode will feature the fallout from last weekend’s ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023. Here’s the announced matchups:

* Athena in action

* Trish Adora in Action

* Pure Rules Match: Josh Woods vs. Eli Isom

* Dalton Castle & The Boys (Brandon & Brent) vs. Sonny Kiss, Jeeves K & Slim J

After successfully defending her #ROH Women's World Title at Death Before Dishonor, your champion @AthenaPalmer_FG will be in action on TOMORROW NIGHT!

Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/tfJq3RYAJ3 — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 26, 2023