Athena, Trish Adora, More Set for This Week’s ROH HonorClub TV
– Ring of Honor has announced several new matchups for this week’s edition of ROH HonorClub TV. This week’s episode will feature the fallout from last weekend’s ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023. Here’s the announced matchups:
* Athena in action
* Trish Adora in Action
* Pure Rules Match: Josh Woods vs. Eli Isom
* Dalton Castle & The Boys (Brandon & Brent) vs. Sonny Kiss, Jeeves K & Slim J
After successfully defending her #ROH Women's World Title at Death Before Dishonor, your champion @AthenaPalmer_FG will be in action on TOMORROW NIGHT!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/tfJq3RYAJ3
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 26, 2023
.@theDALTONcastle is back in trios action with #TheBoys (@TateTwinBrandon & @TateTwinBrent) as the former #ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions take on the Trustbusters @SonnyKissXO, @isThatVsK & @tadpoleslimj TOMORROW NIGHT!
Watch #ROH on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/ZpC7KojxRk
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 26, 2023
Former #ROH Pure Champion @WoodsIsTheGoods is in action against @elieyesum in a PURE RULES MATCH tomorrow night!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/EMSo47rd80
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 26, 2023
After suffering a loss to Leyla Hirsch at Death Before Dishonor: Zero Hour, @TrishAdora202 looks to get back in the winning column as she's in action TOMORROW NIGHT!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/nD7ccpMkgu
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 26, 2023
