Athena vs. Leyla Hirsch Title Bout, More Set for This Week’s ROH TV
– ROH has announced several matchups for this week’s edition of Honor Club TV. Athena will defend her Women’s Title against Leyla Hirsch and more for tomorrow’s broadcast. Here’s the current lineup:
* Scorpio Sky vs. Fred Rosser
* Satoshi Kojima vs. Tony Nese
* TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste) vs. The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean)
* Billie Starkz vs. Trish Adora
* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena (c) vs. Leyla Hirsch
https://twitter.com/ringofhonor/status/17095539705729148
"Mr. No Days Off" @realfredrosser makes his #ROH debut against former #ROH World Tag Team & Six-Man Tag Team Champion #ScorpioSky in singles action!
Don't miss #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7pm ET/6pm CT pic.twitter.com/xqAFrvdocN
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 4, 2023
#TMDK @mikeynicholls & @ShaneTMDK make their #ROH return since 2012 to take on one of the hottest tag teams in #ROH today #theINFANTRY @ShawnDean773 & @CarlieBravo!
Don't miss #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7pm ET/6pm CT. pic.twitter.com/qQMxjPHODw
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 4, 2023
