wrestling / News

Athena vs. Leyla Hirsch Title Bout, More Set for This Week’s ROH TV

October 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH TV - Athena vs Leyla Hirsch Image Credit: ROH

– ROH has announced several matchups for this week’s edition of Honor Club TV. Athena will defend her Women’s Title against Leyla Hirsch and more for tomorrow’s broadcast. Here’s the current lineup:

* Scorpio Sky vs. Fred Rosser
* Satoshi Kojima vs. Tony Nese
* TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste) vs. The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean)
* Billie Starkz vs. Trish Adora
* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena (c) vs. Leyla Hirsch

https://twitter.com/ringofhonor/status/17095539705729148

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, ROH Honor Club TV, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading