– ROH has announced several matchups for this week’s edition of Honor Club TV. Athena will defend her Women’s Title against Leyla Hirsch and more for tomorrow’s broadcast. Here’s the current lineup:

* Scorpio Sky vs. Fred Rosser

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Tony Nese

* TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste) vs. The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean)

* Billie Starkz vs. Trish Adora

* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena (c) vs. Leyla Hirsch

https://twitter.com/ringofhonor/status/17095539705729148