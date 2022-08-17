Athena Says She’s Working On Cosplay Ring Gear

Athena has often taken inspiration from geek culture for her look and attitudes in wrestling, and she recently revealed she’s working on some cosplay ring gear. The AEW star appeared on the ComicBook.com Pokemon podcast A Wild Podcast Has Appeared and talked about working on some cosplay gear, including Pokemon gear. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On doing cosplay ring gear: “I haven’t really gotten to do it. When I was in WWE, I had to do ‘inspired by’ because we have a bunch of copyrights. Plus, my character at the time didn’t really allow me to go out there and be like, ‘I’m Loki, I’m Hela,’ which I tried to do and they were like, ‘No.’ I’ve had gear and stuff inspired by things, but this is the first one I’ve done in a very long time. I’ve very excited about this. I’ve been working on it for almost two or three months. Literally, I got to a point where I got super-self conscious and I was like, ‘Christian, does this look like what it’s supposed to look like? Are you sure?’ I’ve been working on this thing for two weeks now, one thing I’m talking about, the rest of it is done,” she said

On possibly doing Pokemon-style ring gear: “Someone mentioned Cubone. I have a mask very similar to Cubone sitting in the back. ‘What if I do Cubone?’ I wanted to do Pikachu gear, but Kylie Rae kind of does that. I’m assuming she’s super into Pokemon, I’ve seen her do Jigglypuff, Pikachu, Bulbasaur. I’m assuming she is and I’ve only met her one time, and she’s really awesome. I just don’t know what I’d do that would make sense because you have to go mainstream Pokemon. You can’t just be like, ‘I have Seviper in my back pocket.’ ‘What the hell is that?’ You can’t do that. It has to be something super mainstream. I would come out as Snorlax, but I might get the wrong type of comments. It’s just finding the right one that everyone knows because I feel it would have to be part of the OG crew.”