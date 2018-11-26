Atsushi Onita Announced For CZW Cage of Death Match

– Atsushi Onita is set to compete at CZW’s Cage of Death show on December 9th. Combat Zone Wrestling announced on Monday that Onita will team up wiht Matt Tremont against DJ Hyde and Masada.

PWInsider notes that Onita will do a signing appearance earlier in the day at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The afternoon event will include live matches and more. Admission to the event will cost $5 or a new, unwrapped toy to be donated to Toys for Tots. The Onita signing will cost a separate price.

