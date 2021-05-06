UPDATED: Atsushi Onita Starting New Explosion Deathmatch Wrestling Promotion, Press Conference Online

UPDATE: The virtual press conference for Atsushi Onita’s FMWE is now available online.

Original: Yahoo Japan reports that Atsushi Onita is opening his own wrestling company called Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling Explosion. The company will be focused mainly on explosion deathmatches. The debut show happens July 4 at the Tsurumi Fruit & Vegetable Market in Yokohama, Japan.

Onita said that the match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution was what caused him to open the company. Onita will be a director along with Hidetaka Kajiki, who said the company will have “worldwide distribution.” Onita will upload a virtual press conference on his Youtube page at 7 PM JST today. You can find the company’s website here.

Onita said: “The meaning of E is explosion. It is an explosion. It is an organization specializing in hardcore that is said in the world. There is a request to see an electric current blast in the United States, and we are doing an electric current blast all over the world. E is also entertainment. Because of this era, I would like you to feel the power from FMW by returning to the origin.”