wrestling / News
UPDATED: Atsushi Onita Starting New Explosion Deathmatch Wrestling Promotion, Press Conference Online
UPDATE: The virtual press conference for Atsushi Onita’s FMWE is now available online.
Original: Yahoo Japan reports that Atsushi Onita is opening his own wrestling company called Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling Explosion. The company will be focused mainly on explosion deathmatches. The debut show happens July 4 at the Tsurumi Fruit & Vegetable Market in Yokohama, Japan.
Onita said that the match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution was what caused him to open the company. Onita will be a director along with Hidetaka Kajiki, who said the company will have “worldwide distribution.” Onita will upload a virtual press conference on his Youtube page at 7 PM JST today. You can find the company’s website here.
Onita said: “The meaning of E is explosion. It is an explosion. It is an organization specializing in hardcore that is said in the world. There is a request to see an electric current blast in the United States, and we are doing an electric current blast all over the world. E is also entertainment. Because of this era, I would like you to feel the power from FMW by returning to the origin.”
THIS IS COOL. https://t.co/lY9jcODuYl
— Chris Brookes クリス・ブルックス (@OBEYBrookes) May 6, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Impact’s Slammiversary Date & Plans
- Backstage Update on Reaction to Daniel Bryan Possibly Leaving WWE
- Dark Side Of The Ring Creators On WWE ‘Plane Ride From Hell’ Episode: ‘You Will Be Terrified’
- Eric Bischoff On Which Five Wrestlers He’d Choose To Start New Company, Whether AEW Caters Too Much To ‘Smart’ Fans